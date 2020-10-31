The Chief Financial Officer of Defense Metals (Other OTC: DFMTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Defense Metals (DFMTF – Research Report), Ryan Cheung, bought shares of DFMTF for $12K.

Currently, Defense Metals has an average volume of 41.71K.

Defense Metals Corp is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It is engaged in sourcing, exploring and developing rare earth and uranium mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes uranium projects.