The Chief Financial Officer of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Crescent Point Energy (CPG – Research Report), Kenneth Lamont, sold shares of CPG for $75.48K.

Based on Crescent Point Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $738 million and quarterly net profit of $77.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $381 million and had a net profit of $500K. CPG’s market cap is $2.89 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 1.80. The company has a one-year high of $5.48 and a one-year low of $1.21.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.38, reflecting a -23.8% downside.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It focuses on the following locations: Viewfield Bakken, Shaunavon, Flat Lake, Duvernay, and Uinta Basin. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.