The Chief Financial Officer of CordovaCann (Other OTC: LVRLF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of CordovaCann (LVRLF – Research Report), Ashish Kapoor, sold shares of LVRLF for $260K.

This is Kapoor’s first Sell trade following 5 Buy transactions.

Currently, CordovaCann has an average volume of 121.96K. The company has a one-year high of $0.58 and a one-year low of $0.05.

CordovaCann Corp. engages in the provision of investment capital and services to the processing and production verticals of the cannabis sector. It focuses on building a cannabis products business. The company was founded on March 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.