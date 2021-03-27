The Chief Financial Officer of Cipher Pharmaceuticals (Other OTC: CPHRF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF – Research Report), Scott Langille, bought shares of CPHRF for $31.25K.

This is Langille’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:SVA back in April 2017 In addition to Scott Langille, 2 other CPHRF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cipher Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.15 million and GAAP net loss of -$101,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.91 million and had a net profit of $3.11 million. CPHRF’s market cap is $24.76 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.50. Currently, Cipher Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 12.80K.

The insider sentiment on Cipher Pharmaceuticals has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages as a specialty pharmaceutical company, which have diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. It acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and markets those products. Its products include dermatology, hospital acute care, and out-licensed products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.