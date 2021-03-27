The Chief Financial Officer of Centamin (Other OTC: CELTF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Financial Officer of Centamin (CELTF – Research Report), Ross Jerrard, bought shares of CELTF for $18.9K.

In addition to Ross Jerrard, 6 other CELTF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Ross Jerrard’s holding in the company was increased by 5% to a total of $551.5K.

The company has a one-year high of $3.07 and a one-year low of $1.39.

The insider sentiment on Centamin has been positive according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.