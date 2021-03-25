The Chief Financial Officer of Canopy Rivers is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of Canopy Rivers (CNPOF – Research Report), Edward James Cirillo Lucarelli, exercised options to sell 122,657 CNPOF shares for a total transaction value of $332.2K.

In addition to Edward James Cirillo Lucarelli, 2 other CNPOF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

CNPOF’s market cap is $500 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -3.70. Currently, Canopy Rivers has an average volume of 181.73K. The company has a one-year high of $2.92 and a one-year low of $0.37.

Canopy Rivers, Inc. is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector. It provides with opportunities to work with Canopy Growth and collaborate among themselves. Canopy Rivers was founded by Sean McNulty and Peter Hatziioannou and is headquartered in Toronto, ON.