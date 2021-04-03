The Chief Financial Officer of Canada Nickel Company (Other OTC: CNIKF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Canada Nickel Company (CNIKF – Research Report), Wendy Kaufman, bought shares of CNIKF for $10.17K.

This is Kaufman’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on PPPMF back in March 2016 In addition to Wendy Kaufman, 3 other CNIKF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Canada Nickel Company has an average volume of 58.64K. CNIKF’s market cap is $209 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -37.10. The company has a one-year high of $3.68 and a one-year low of $0.67.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $359K worth of CNIKF shares and purchased $129.7K worth of CNIKF shares. The insider sentiment on Canada Nickel Company has been positive according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canada Nickel Co Inc is engaged in acquiring and exploring nickel-cobalt sulphide assets. The company holds an interest in the Crawford Nickel Cobalt Sulphide Project.