The Chief Financial Officer of Brookfield Asset Mng is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM – Research Report), Nicholas Howard Goodman, exercised options to sell 8,171 BAM shares for a total transaction value of $497.8K.

In addition to Nicholas Howard Goodman, 3 other BAM executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following this transaction Nicholas Howard Goodman’s holding in the company was decreased by 1% to a total of $73.61 million.

Based on Brookfield Asset Mng’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $19.25 billion and quarterly net profit of $797 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.25 billion and had a net profit of $172 million. The company has a one-year high of $62.20 and a one-year low of $37.92. Currently, Brookfield Asset Mng has an average volume of 988.41K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $68.43, reflecting a -15.8% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $16.63M worth of BAM shares and purchased $5.49M worth of BAM shares. The insider sentiment on Brookfield Asset Mng has been neutral according to 64 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Nicholas Howard Goodman’s trades have generated a 47.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management, Inc. is a leading alternative asset management company, focusing on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity. The company manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.