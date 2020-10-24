The Chief Financial Officer of Bell Copper (Other OTC: BCUFF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Bell Copper (BCUFF – Research Report), Annie Storey, sold shares of BCUFF for $16.26K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Bell Copper has an average volume of . The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.28.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bell Copper Corp. is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of prospective base metals properties, which focus on copper exploration in North America. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.