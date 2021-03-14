The Chief Financial Officer of BCE (NYSE: BCE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Financial Officer of BCE (BCE – Research Report), Glen Leblanc, sold shares of BCE for $287.9K.

In addition to Glen Leblanc, 2 other BCE executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $46.40 and a one-year low of $31.66. BCE’s market cap is $41.05 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.30.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.14, reflecting a -5.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on BCE has been negative according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

BCE, Inc. is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television, local telephone, long distance, as well as other communications services and products to residential, small and medium-sized business, and large enterprise customers. The Bell Media segment includes conventional, specialty and pay television, digital media, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. The company was founded on February 25, 1970 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.