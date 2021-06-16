The Chief Financial Officer of Bausch Health Companies is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of Bausch Health Companies (BHC – Research Report), Sam Eldessouky, exercised options to sell 17,000 BHC shares for a total transaction value of $538.6K.

In addition to Sam Eldessouky, 4 other BHC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Bausch Health Companies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.03 billion and GAAP net loss of -$610,000,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.01 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $152 million. The company has a one-year high of $34.80 and a one-year low of $14.86.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.40, reflecting a -15.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Bausch Health Companies has been negative according to 158 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bausch Health Companies Inc is a global specialty pharmaceutical, consumer health, and medical device company with a focus on branded products for the dermatology, gastrointestinal, and ophthalmology markets.