The Chief Financial Officer of Bank of America is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of Bank of America (BAC – Research Report), Paul M Donofrio, exercised options to sell 59,656 BAC shares for a total transaction value of $1.99M.

In addition to Paul M Donofrio, 12 other BAC executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Paul M Donofrio’s last BAC Sell transaction on March 04, 2020, the stock climbed by 6.8%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $35.08 and a one-year low of $17.95. Currently, Bank of America has an average volume of 27.33M. BAC’s market cap is $298 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.30.

Based on 17 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.21, reflecting a -5.9% downside.

Paul M Donofrio’s trades have generated a -18.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses. The Global Wealth and Investment Management provides client experience through a network of financial advisors focused on to meet their needs through a full set of investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products. The Global Banking segment deals with lending-related products and services, integrated working capital management and treasury solutions to clients, and underwriting and advisory services. The Global Markets segment includes sales and trading services, as well as research, to institutional clients across fixed-income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity businesses. The All Other segment consists of asset and liability management activities, equity investments, non-core mortgage loans and servicing activities, the net impact of periodic revisions to the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuation model for both core and non-core MSRs, other liquidating businesses, residual expense allocations and other. The company was founded by Amadeo Peter Giannini in 1904 is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.