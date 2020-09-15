The Chief Financial Officer of Artis Real Estate Investment (Other OTC: ARESF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF – Research Report), James Green, bought shares of ARESF for $22.23K.

Following this transaction James Green’s holding in the company was increased by 3% to a total of $667K. In addition to James Green, 3 other ARESF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $10.09 and a one-year low of $3.84. Currently, Artis Real Estate Investment has an average volume of 252.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.97, reflecting a -17.0% downside. Three different firms, including BMO Capital and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Artis Real Estate Investment has been positive according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the investing in office, retail, and industrial properties. It focuses on creating value for unit holders through the ownership of commercial properties in select markets. The company was founded by Cornelius W. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.