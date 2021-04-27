The Chief Financial Officer of Alimentation Couche Tard (Other OTC: ANCUF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF – Research Report), Claude Tessier, bought shares of ANCUF for $208.5K.

This recent transaction increases Claude Tessier’s holding in the company by 15% to a total of $1.3 million. Following Claude Tessier’s last ANCUF Buy transaction on January 22, 2021, the stock climbed by 3.8%.

The company has a one-year high of $37.06 and a one-year low of $25.85. Currently, Alimentation Couche Tard has an average volume of 21.58K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.30, reflecting a -13.1% downside. Four different firms, including J.P. Morgan and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.34M worth of ANCUF shares and purchased $308.5K worth of ANCUF shares. The insider sentiment on Alimentation Couche Tard has been neutral according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.