The Chief Financial Officer of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN – Research Report), David John Bronicheski, sold shares of AQN for $650.2K.

In addition to David John Bronicheski, 4 other AQN executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following David John Bronicheski’s last AQN Sell transaction on April 17, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.5%.

The company has a one-year high of $16.85 and a one-year low of $9.53. Currently, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average volume of 962.74K. AQN’s market cap is $7.72 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.90.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $14.13, reflecting a 1.2% upside.

The insider sentiment on Algonquin Power & Utilities has been negative according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a diversified utility company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. It focuses on delivering reliable earnings, cash flow, and dividend growth through strategic acquisitions and operational excellence. The company was founded on August 1, 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.