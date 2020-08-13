The Chief Financial Officer of Aggreko is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of Aggreko (ARGKF – Research Report), Heath Stewart Drewett, exercised options to sell 15,871 ARGKF shares for a total transaction value of $70.12K.

This is Drewett’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on GB:ATK back in September 2016

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.30 and a one-year low of $3.40. Currently, Aggreko has an average volume of .

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $6.15, reflecting a 1.1% upside.

The insider sentiment on Aggreko has been negative according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Heath Stewart Drewett’s trades have generated a -25.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aggreko Plc engages in the provision of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services. It operates through the Rental Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Rental Solutions segment refers to the transactional business serving a range of sectors in developed markets by providing power, heating, and cooling to a number of customer types who need it quickly and typically for a short period of time. The Power Solutions segment operates in emerging markets which serve both industrial and utility customers with power requirements. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.