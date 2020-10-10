The Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary of Parex Resources is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary of Parex Resources (PARXF – Research Report), Kenneth George Pinsky, exercised options to sell 20,489 PARXF shares for a total transaction value of $401.8K.

Following this transaction Kenneth George Pinsky’s holding in the company was decreased by 6% to a total of $3.94 million. In addition to Kenneth George Pinsky, 2 other PARXF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $19.45 and a one-year low of $6.50. PARXF’s market cap is $1.54 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.10.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.19, reflecting a -40.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Parex Resources has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Parex Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. Its operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.