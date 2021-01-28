The Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary of Energy Fuels is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary of Energy Fuels (UUUU – Research Report), David C Frydenlund, exercised options to sell 38,733 UUUU shares for a total transaction value of $163.1K.

In addition to David C Frydenlund, 12 other UUUU executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following David C Frydenlund’s last UUUU Sell transaction on January 28, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.7%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Energy Fuels’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $486K and GAAP net loss of -$8,855,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $423K and had a GAAP net loss of $6.84 million. The company has a one-year high of $4.82 and a one-year low of $0.78.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.89, reflecting a 6.7% upside.

The insider sentiment on Energy Fuels has been negative according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

David C Frydenlund’s trades have generated a -56.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Energy Fuels, Inc. operates as a mining development company. It engages in the exploration, evaluation and permitting of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.