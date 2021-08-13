The Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer of Clarkson is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer of Clarkson (CKNHF – Research Report), Jeff David Woyda, exercised options to sell 6,542 CKNHF shares for a total transaction value of $232.4K.

Following this transaction Jeff David Woyda’s holding in the company was decreased by 9% to a total of $4.01 million. Following Jeff David Woyda’s last CKNHF Sell transaction on April 20, 2021, the stock climbed by 5.4%.

The company has a one-year high of $45.93 and a one-year low of $25.50. Currently, Clarkson has an average volume of 47.

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors. The Support segment covers port and agency services representing ship agency services provided throughout the United Kingdom. The Research segment encompasses the provision of shipping-related information and publications. The company was founded by Horace Anderton Clarkson in 1852 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.