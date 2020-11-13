The Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Office of Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Office of Maxar Technologies (MAXR – Research Report), Biggs Porter, bought shares of MAXR for $46.18K.

This is Porter’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions. This recent transaction increases Biggs Porter’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $5.79 million.

Based on Maxar Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $436 million and quarterly net profit of $85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $413 million and had a GAAP net loss of $25 million. The company has a one-year high of $32.42 and a one-year low of $7.18. Currently, Maxar Technologies has an average volume of 727.56K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.33, reflecting a -14.9% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $5,257 worth of MAXR shares and purchased $111K worth of MAXR shares. The insider sentiment on Maxar Technologies has been positive according to 139 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Biggs Porter's trades have generated a -63.7% average return based on past transactions.

Maxar Technologies, Inc. provides space technology solutions, delivering unmatched end-to-end capabilities in satellites, robotics, Earth imagery, geospatial data, analytics and insights. Its segments include Space Systems, Imagery and Services. The company was founded on February 3, 1969 and is headquartered in Westminster, Co.