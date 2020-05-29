The Chief Exploration Officer of Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Exploration Officer of Pretium Resources (PVG – Research Report), Kenneth C Mcnaughton, bought shares of PVG for $4.09M.

Following this transaction Kenneth C Mcnaughton’s holding in the company was increased by 353% to a total of $4.18 million. This is Mcnaughton’s first Buy trade following 17 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Pretium Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $127 million and quarterly net profit of $6.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $103 million and had a net profit of $4.17 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.83 and a one-year low of $4.05. PVG’s market cap is $1.59 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 37.20.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.46, reflecting a -22.3% downside. Four different firms, including B.Riley FBR and BMO Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $7.41M worth of PVG shares and purchased $4.13M worth of PVG shares. The insider sentiment on Pretium Resources has been negative according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.