The Chief Executive & President of Trillion Energy International (Other OTC: TCFF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Executive & President of Trillion Energy International (TCFF – Research Report), Arthur Alvin Halleran, sold shares of TCFF for $4,000.

This is Halleran’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

Currently, Trillion Energy International has an average volume of 361.69K. TCFF’s market cap is $28.1 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company has a one-year high of $0.52 and a one-year low of $0.03.

Arthur Alvin Halleran's trades have generated a 6.3% average return based on past transactions.

Trillion Energy International, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segment: Bulgaria, North America, and Turkey. The company was founded on November 18, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.