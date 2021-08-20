The Chief Executive & President of Trillion Energy International is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Executive & President of Trillion Energy International (TCFF – Research Report), Arthur Alvin Halleran, exercised options to sell 185,000 TCFF shares for a total transaction value of $33.3K.

Over the last month, Arthur Alvin Halleran has reported another 7 Sell trades on TCFF for a total of $146.5K.

Currently, Trillion Energy International has an average volume of 466.38K. TCFF’s market cap is $24.7 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.60. The company has a one-year high of $0.52 and a one-year low of $0.04.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $179.8K worth of TCFF shares and purchased $286K worth of TCFF shares. The insider sentiment on Trillion Energy International has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Trillion Energy International, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segment: Bulgaria, North America, and Turkey. The company was founded on November 18, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.