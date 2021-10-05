The Chief Executive Officer of ZEN Graphene Solutions (Other OTC: ZENYF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of ZEN Graphene Solutions (ZENYF – Research Report), Gregory Fenton, bought shares of ZENYF for $148.9K.

This recent transaction increases Gregory Fenton’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $9.91 million.

Currently, ZEN Graphene Solutions has an average volume of 93.45K. The company has a one-year high of $4.75 and a one-year low of $0.53. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.51.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $136.8K worth of ZENYF shares and purchased $148.9K worth of ZENYF shares. The insider sentiment on ZEN Graphene Solutions has been neutral according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is a graphene technology company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.