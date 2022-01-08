The Chief Executive Officer of Westport Fuel Systems is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Executive Officer of Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT – Research Report), David M Johnson, exercised options to sell 7,878 WPRT shares for a total transaction value of $19.21K.

In addition to David M Johnson, 7 other WPRT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Westport Fuel Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $74.34 million and GAAP net loss of -$5,768,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $65.41 million and had a net profit of $822K. The company has a one-year high of $12.95 and a one-year low of $2.03. WPRT’s market cap is $396 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.81.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $536.2K worth of WPRT shares and purchased $94K worth of WPRT shares. The insider sentiment on Westport Fuel Systems has been neutral according to 78 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Cummins Westport Inc. (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. The CWI Joint Venture segment serves the medium and heavy-duty on highway engine markets. The Corporate segment refers to the public company activities, corporate oversight, and general administrative duties. The company was founded on March 20, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.