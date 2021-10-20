The Chief Executive Officer of West Mining (Other OTC: WESMF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of West Mining (WESMF – Research Report), Nicolas Houghton, bought shares of WESMF for $2,700.

Following this transaction Nicolas Houghton’s holding in the company was increased by 5% to a total of $41.39K.

The company has a one-year high of $1.16 and a one-year low of $0.10.

Nicolas Houghton's trades have generated a 20.2% average return based on past transactions.

West Mining Corp is a mineral exploration company. The company is focused on the Kagoot Brook Property located near Bathhurst, New Brunswick, Canada.