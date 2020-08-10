The Chief Executive Officer of Trican Well Service is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Executive Officer of Trican Well Service (TOLWF – Research Report), Dale M Dusterhoft, exercised options to sell 65,000 TOLWF shares for a total transaction value of $63.05K.

This is Dusterhoft’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Trican Well Service’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $192 million and GAAP net loss of -$154,941,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $105 million and had a GAAP net loss of $28.99 million. The company has a one-year high of $0.97 and a one-year low of $0.28.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $0.76, reflecting a -6.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Trican Well Service has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.