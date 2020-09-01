The Chief Executive Officer of Trainline (Other OTC: TNLIF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Trainline (TNLIF – Research Report), Clare Gilmartin, sold shares of TNLIF for $3.2M.

The company has a one-year high of $6.50 and a one-year low of $4.24. Currently, Trainline has an average volume of .

Trainline PLC is an independent rail and coach travel platform selling rail and coach tickets to millions of travellers worldwide, enabling them to seamlessly search, book and manage their journeys all in one place via its website and mobile app. The company is a one-stop shop for rail and coach travel bringing together millions of routes, fares and journey times from 220 rail and coach carriers across 45 countries.