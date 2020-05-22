The Chief Executive Officer of The Valens (Other OTC: VLNCF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of The Valens (VLNCF – Research Report), A. Tyler Robson, sold shares of VLNCF for $1.48M.

In addition to A. Tyler Robson, 3 other VLNCF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on The Valens’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 29, the company posted quarterly revenue of $31.98 million and quarterly net profit of $2.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.22 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.37 million. VLNCF’s market cap is $222 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 207.20. Currently, The Valens has an average volume of 198.37K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.26, reflecting a -72.8% downside.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Valens GroWorks Corp. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the provision of cannabis products developed from the firm’s proprietary extraction techniques. The firm also offers management, consulting, testing, and support services to domestic and international licensees, as well as financing and managing the build out of fully-licensed third party operations. The company was founded on January 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.