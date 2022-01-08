The Chief Executive Officer of Taseko Mines is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Executive Officer of Taseko Mines (TGB – Research Report), Russell Edward Hallbauer, exercised options to sell 120,000 TGB shares for a total transaction value of $322.6K.

Over the last month, Russell Edward Hallbauer has reported another 5 Sell trades on TGB for a total of $1.72M. In addition to Russell Edward Hallbauer, 5 other TGB executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Taseko Mines’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $133 million and quarterly net profit of $22.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $87.78 million and had a net profit of $987K. TGB’s market cap is $586 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.73. The company has a one-year high of $2.67 and a one-year low of $1.07.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.57, reflecting a -19.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Taseko Mines has been negative according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. Its properties include Gibraltar, Florence copper, Aley niobium, Yellowhead and New Prosperity and Harmony gold-copper projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.