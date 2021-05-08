The Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered (SCBFF – Research Report), William T. Winters, exercised options to sell 16,682 SCBFF shares for a total transaction value of $85.58K.

Following this transaction William T. Winters’ holding in the company was decreased by 1% to a total of $12.25 million. In addition to William T. Winters, one other SCBFF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.25 and a one-year low of $4.30.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $6.37, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Standard Chartered has been negative according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Standard Chartered Plc engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Central and Other Items. The Corporate and Institutional Banking segment supports clients with transaction banking, corporate finance, financial markets, and borrowing needs. The Retail Banking segment offers digital banking services, such as deposits, payments, financing products and wealth management, as well as supporting business banking needs. The Commercial Banking segment consists of international financial solutions in areas such as trade finance, cash management, financial markets, and corporate finance. The Private Banking segment comprises of suite of investment, credit, and wealth planning solutions. The company was founded on November 18, 1969 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.