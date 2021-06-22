The Chief Executive Officer of SolGold (Other OTC: SLGGF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of SolGold (SLGGF – Research Report), Nicholas Mather, sold shares of SLGGF for $92.13K.

Currently, SolGold has an average volume of 31.30K.

Nicholas Mather's trades have generated a 18.1% average return based on past transactions.

SolGold Plc engages in exploration of copper gold. It holds interest in Cascabel, Ecuador Regional Exploration, Queensland and Solomon Island projects. The company was founded on May 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.