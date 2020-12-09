The Chief Executive Officer of RioCan Real Estate Investment (Other OTC: RIOCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of RioCan Real Estate Investment (RIOCF – Research Report), Edward Sonshine, bought shares of RIOCF for $443.5K.

Following this transaction Edward Sonshine’s holding in the company was increased by 5% to a total of $7.3 million.

The company has a one-year high of $21.55 and a one-year low of $8.64. Currently, RioCan Real Estate Investment has an average volume of 47.01K. RIOCF’s market cap is $4.38 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 165.10.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $16.39, reflecting a -15.2% downside.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.