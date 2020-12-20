The Chief Executive Officer of Ridgestone Mining (Other OTC: RIGMF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of Ridgestone Mining (RIGMF – Research Report), Jonathan W George, sold shares of RIGMF for $60K.

This is George’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:NTM back in December 2019

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Ridgestone Mining has an average volume of 41.56K. RIGMF’s market cap is $3.1 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.30.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ridgestone Mining Inc is a mining company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of exploration of mineral properties in North America. It holds an interest in Cimarron gold property which is located approximately 31 kilometers north of Tonopah in the San Antonio Mountains in Nye county, Nevada, United States of America. The company’s property comprises of more than 12 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 73 hectares of land.