The Chief Executive Officer of Renalytix AI (Other OTC: RTNXF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of Renalytix AI (RTNXF – Research Report), James Mccullough, sold shares of RTNXF for $337.4K.

Based on Renalytix AI’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $400K and GAAP net loss of -$8,908,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $1.47 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.70 and a one-year low of $5.35. RTNXF’s market cap is $937 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -44.80.

Renalytix AI PLC is a developer of artificial intelligence-enabled clinical decision support solutions for kidney disease and costly chronic medical conditions globally. The company’s solutions are being designed to make significant improvements in kidney disease risk assessment, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery.