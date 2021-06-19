The Chief Executive Officer of Relay Medical (Other OTC: RYMDF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Relay Medical (RYMDF – Research Report), Yoav Raiter, bought shares of RYMDF for $11.5K.

Following this transaction Yoav Raiter’s holding in the company was increased by 12% to a total of $82.8K. In addition to Yoav Raiter, one other RYMDF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Relay Medical has an average volume of 10.68K. The company has a one-year high of $0.72 and a one-year low of $0.13.

The insider sentiment on Relay Medical has been positive according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Relay Medical Corp is a Canadian-based medical technology company. The company is engaged in the business of providing expertise in the development, commercial leadership, funding, and strategic partnerships offering inventors and early-stage start-ups an “Integrated MedTech Accelerator” platform to develop and transact technologies. Its portfolio consists of HemoPalm corp, Pharamtrac, and osprey. Its HemoPalm platform provides a combination of full CO-oximetry and blood gases in one handheld analyzer. Pharamtrac is a platform for providing home medication management, it includes medical-grade cloud, front-end devices/apps, portals and data analytics for patients.