The Chief Executive Officer of POSaBIT Systems (Other OTC: POSAF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of POSaBIT Systems (POSAF – Research Report), Ryan Richard Hamlin, sold shares of POSAF for $11.9K.

This is Hamlin’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions. In addition to Ryan Richard Hamlin, 3 other POSAF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on POSaBIT Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.96 million and GAAP net loss of -$878,232. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.49 million and had a GAAP net loss of $242.3K. POSAF’s market cap is $114 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -51.30. Currently, POSaBIT Systems has an average volume of 19.37K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $238.5K worth of POSAF shares and purchased $252.6K worth of POSAF shares.

POSaBIT Systems Corp is a financial technology company. The company provides point of sale systems and blockchain-enabled payment processing methods with a focus in the cannabis sector.