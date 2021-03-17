The Chief Executive Officer of Polarean Imaging (Other OTC: PLLWF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of Polarean Imaging (PLLWF – Research Report), Clairis Richard Hullihen, bought shares of PLLWF for $72K.

Following this transaction Clairis Richard Hullihen’s holding in the company was increased by 4% to a total of $2.85 million. In addition to Clairis Richard Hullihen, 2 other PLLWF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Polarean Imaging has an average volume of . The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.38. The company has a one-year high of $1.05 and a one-year low of $0.30.

Polarean Imaging PLC designs and manufactures equipment for the production of hyperpolarized xenon or helium gas. Its only operating segment being the development and commercialization of gas polariser devices and ancillary instruments. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States of America and also has a presence in Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company generates revenue from products and services such as Polarisers, Parts and Upgrades, Service and Grants. Its product portfolio includes 9820 129Xe Hyperpolarizer, 9800 129Xe Hyperpolarizer, Polarean 3777 129Xe Hyperpolarizer Upgrade Module, Polarean 2881 Polarization Measurement Station and others.