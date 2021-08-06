The Chief Executive Officer of Plant & Co Brands (Other OTC: VGANF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of Plant & Co Brands (VGANF – Research Report), Shawn Moniz, bought shares of VGANF for $2,500.

Based on Plant & Co Brands’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $261.9K and GAAP net loss of -$4,070,087. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $48.25K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.22 million. Currently, Plant & Co Brands has an average volume of 62. VGANF’s market cap is $15.69 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.60.

