The Chief Executive Officer of OrganiMax Nutrient (Other OTC: BNRJF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of OrganiMax Nutrient (BNRJF – Research Report), Brandon Rook, bought shares of BNRJF for $48K.

This recent transaction increases Brandon Rook’s holding in the company by 96% to a total of $88.2K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, OrganiMax Nutrient has an average volume of .

Brandon Rook’s trades have generated a 12.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OrganiMax Nutrient Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the Canada, and Mexico geographical segments. The company was founded on July 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.