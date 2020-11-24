The Chief Executive Officer of New Pacific Metals is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Executive Officer of New Pacific Metals (NUPMF – Research Report), Mark Daniel Cruise, exercised options to sell 10,600 NUPMF shares for a total transaction value of $73.68K.

This is Cruise’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TREVF back in November 2018 In addition to Mark Daniel Cruise, 3 other NUPMF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, New Pacific Metals has an average volume of 64.42K. The company has a one-year high of $5.60 and a one-year low of $1.68.

The insider sentiment on New Pacific Metals has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

New Pacific Metals Corp is a Canadian Mining Issuer, in the business of exploring and developing precious metal mining properties in Bolivia, Canada, and China. The company operates through four segments, one being the corporate segment; the others being the mining segments focused on safeguarding the value of its exploration and development of mineral properties. Some projects include Silver Sand Project and RZY project.