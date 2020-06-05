The Chief Executive Officer of National Australia Bank (Other OTC: NAUBF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of National Australia Bank (NAUBF – Research Report), Philip Wayne Chronican, bought shares of NAUBF for $30K.

In addition to Philip Wayne Chronican, 7 other NAUBF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Philip Wayne Chronican’s holding in the company by 5% to a total of $558.1K.

The company has a one-year high of $20.29 and a one-year low of $7.38. Currently, National Australia Bank has an average volume of 308. NAUBF’s market cap is $43.52 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.40.

The insider sentiment on National Australia Bank has been positive according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services. The company operates through five segments: Consumer Banking & Wealth, Business & Private Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, NZ Banking, and Corporate Functions & Other. The Consumer Banking & Wealth segment provides customers with access to independent advisers, including mortgage brokers and the financial planning network of self-employed, aligned and salaried advisers in Australia. The Business & Private Banking focuses on serving customers through NAB Business franchise and specialist services in key segments. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides lending and transactional products and services related to financial and debt capital market, custody and alternative investments. The NZ Banking segment comprises of retail, business, agribusiness, corporate and institutional, and insurance franchises in New Zealand that operates under the Bank of New Zealand brand. The Corporate Functions and Other segment include treasury, technology and other supporting units. The company was founded on October 4, 1858 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.