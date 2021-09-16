The Chief Executive Officer of Minera IRL (Other OTC: MRLLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Minera IRL (MRLLF – Research Report), Francisco Helge Pablo Christian Benavides, bought shares of MRLLF for $35.51K.

Following this transaction Francisco Helge Pablo Christian Benavides’ holding in the company was increased by 52% to a total of $156.1K. In addition to Francisco Helge Pablo Christian Benavides, 2 other MRLLF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Minera IRL’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.78 million and quarterly net profit of $1.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.27 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.33 million. Currently, Minera IRL has an average volume of .

Minera IRL Ltd is engaged in the development and operation of gold mines in Peru. It operates the Corihuarmi Gold Mine and owns the Ollachea Project through its subsidiaries. The Ollachea Project has a completed feasibility study and environmental and construction permits.