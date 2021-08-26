The Chief Executive Officer of Mimi’s Rock (Other OTC: MIMNF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Mimi’s Rock (MIMNF – Research Report), David Byrne Mcdonnell Kohler, bought shares of MIMNF for $14.05K.

This recent transaction increases David Byrne Mcdonnell Kohler’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $1.9 million. In addition to David Byrne Mcdonnell Kohler, one other MIMNF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

MIMNF’s market cap is $11.54 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.50. Currently, Mimi’s Rock has an average volume of .

Mimi’s Rock Corp. operates an online dietary supplement and wellness company, with the primary brand being delivered as Dr. Tobias. The brand features over 30 products including the top selling colon cleansing product and the #1 selling Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. Mimi’s Rock currently serves customers in the United States and has plans to expand into other markets. With an estimated value of $133 Billion in 2016, the global dietary supplements market is projected to accelerate at a rate of 9.6%, reaching over $278 Billion by 2024. The online market for pet products is estimated at US$10.5 billion.