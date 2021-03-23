The Chief Executive Officer of Malin (Other OTC: MLLNF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of Malin (MLLNF – Research Report), Darragh Lyons, bought shares of MLLNF for $17.85K.

This recent transaction increases Darragh Lyons’ holding in the company by 6% to a total of $410K. Following Darragh Lyons’ last MLLNF Buy transaction on September 07, 2018, the stock climbed by 1.2%.

MLLNF’s market cap is $353 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -26.50. The company has a one-year high of $7.30 and a one-year low of $3.40. Currently, Malin has an average volume of .

Malin Corp. Plc. invests in and supports innovative life sciences companies, which develops exceptional science and technology to deliver transformative outcomes for patients. Its priority assets includes Poseida, Immunocore, Kymab and Viamet. The company was founded on December 16, 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.