The Chief Executive Officer of Makara Mining (Other OTC: MAKAF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Makara Mining (MAKAF – Research Report), Grant A Hendrickson, sold shares of MAKAF for $3,045.

In addition to Grant A Hendrickson, 3 other MAKAF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Makara Mining has an average volume of 10.46K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.63. The company has a one-year high of $0.65 and a one-year low of $0.08.

The insider sentiment on Makara Mining has been neutral according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Makara Mining Corp is engaged in the business of mineral exploration in Canada. It will begin an extensive drill program on its signature Rude Creek Gold Project and the Kenora Gold Project in west-central Yukon and Northwestern Ontario.