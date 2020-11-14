The Chief Executive Officer of Magna International (NYSE: MGA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of Magna International (MGA – Research Report), Donald James Walker, sold shares of MGA for $7.88M.

Following Donald James Walker’s last MGA Sell transaction on August 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 7.7%. In addition to Donald James Walker, one other MGA executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $61.29 and a one-year low of $22.75. Currently, Magna International has an average volume of 652.40K. MGA’s market cap is $17.81 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 39.10.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.22, reflecting a -5.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Magna International has been negative according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Magna International, Inc. is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures; Power and Vision; Seating Systems; and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations. The Power and Vision segment comprises of global powertrain systems, electronics systems, mirrors and lighting and mechatronics operations. The Seating Systems segment deals with global seating systems operations. The Complete Vehicles segment focuses on vehicle engineering and manufacturing operations. The company was founded by Frank Stronach in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.