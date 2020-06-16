The Chief Executive Officer of Lomiko Metals (Other OTC: LMRMF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Lomiko Metals (LMRMF – Research Report), Amrit Paul Singh Gill, sold shares of LMRMF for $81K.

This is Gill’s first Sell trade following 6 Buy transactions. In addition to Amrit Paul Singh Gill, 2 other LMRMF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Lomiko Metals has an average volume of 28.05K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $81K worth of LMRMF shares and purchased $207K worth of LMRMF shares. The insider sentiment on Lomiko Metals has been positive according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.