The Chief Executive Officer of Lions Gate Ent Cl A is Exercising Options

On June 5 it was reported that the Chief Executive Officer of Lions Gate Ent Cl A (LGF.A – Research Report), Jon Henry Feltheimer, exercised options to sell 36,613 LGF.A shares for a total transaction value of $296.2K.

In addition to Jon Henry Feltheimer, 4 other LGF.A executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Lions Gate Ent Cl A’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $944 million and GAAP net loss of -$45,000,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $914 million and had a GAAP net loss of $155 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.21 and a one-year low of $4.18.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00, reflecting a -11.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Lions Gate Ent Cl A has been neutral according to 134 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, family entertainment, digital distribution, new channel platforms and international distribution and sales. It operates through the following business segments: Motion Pictures, Media Networks and Television Production. The Motion Pictures segment consists of the development and production of feature films, acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights, North American theatrical, home entertainment and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired, and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired. The Television Production segment involves in the development, production and worldwide distribution of television productions, including television series, television movies and mini-series and non-fiction programming. The Media Networks segment consists of starz networks, which includes the licensing of premium subscription video programming to U.S. multichannel video programming distributors; streaming services, which represents the Lionsgate legacy start-up direct to consumer streaming services on its subscription video-on-demand; and content & other, which includes the licensing of the Media Networks’ original series programming to digital media platforms, international television networks, home entertainment and other ancillary markets. The company was founded by Frank Guistra in 1987 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.