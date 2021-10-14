The Chief Executive Officer of Link Global Technologies (Other OTC: LGLOF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Link Global Technologies (LGLOF – Research Report), Stephen Jenkins, bought shares of LGLOF for $2,350.

This recent transaction increases Stephen Jenkins’ holding in the company by 1% to a total of $273.5K.

Based on Link Global Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending May 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $836.1K and quarterly net profit of $925.1K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $52.91K and had a GAAP net loss of $416K. Currently, Link Global Technologies has an average volume of 60.76K. The company has a one-year high of $1.36 and a one-year low of $0.17.

Link Global Technologies Inc is engaged in providing infrastructure and operating expertise for cryptocurrency mining and blockchain technology. It engages in cryptocurrency mining activities through its data hosting centre located in Boardman, Oregon, and data hosting centre located in Beaver Falls, British Columbia. The company mines cryptocurrency coins.